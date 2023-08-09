Gone in a flash

This incident also happened years ago when we visited the holy place of Brindavan. My parents also accompanied us. We had arranged for a guide to take us around and explain the finer details of the place. As he was showing us around, he pointed to a particular tree and said that Lord Krishna had jumped from that tree on the Kalinga snake to perform the famous Kalinga dance. Though we all looked at him in disbelief, it was my mother who took him seriously and decided to prostrate before the tree. Having decided so, she removed her new pair of slippers and tried to perform her salutations. No sooner had she removed her slippers, a monkey snatched them and went atop a tree. It refused to budge from its place, and my poor mother had to walk away from there without slippers.