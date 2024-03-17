Good news: Brain cancer researchers make a breakthrough

Still, there’s reason to be hopeful. Although some patients’ tumors grew again, a handful of patients across the various studies appear to have a prolonged response to treatment. One of the three patients in Mass General’s study continued to do well six months after treatment, and three out of the six patients treated by the Penn team have had extended responses.

The various teams think they can improve those results. For example, the Penn team believes providing this therapy earlier in the disease could be key. Their bespoke treatment was given to people whose tumors had recurred several times and had aggressively grown in several areas of the brain, a point at which O’Rourke says, “You’re asking too much of the therapy.” Offering the treatment immediately after the first recurrence could be the trick to maximizing efficacy.

The Mass General team thinks they might get a more lasting response if they prep the immune system for the personalized therapy. The next patients enrolled in their trial will receive a small dose of chemotherapy before the cell therapy is administered, an approach that they believe will help the immune cells stick around longer, Maus says.

These new studies also underscore a few important lessons about how to get engineered immune cells to work beyond the blood. For one, they all suggest that the therapy needs to be delivered locally (for example, injected into the spinal fluid rather than given intravenously). And they also validate some of the ways that scientists have been thinking about targeting tumors. Already, these teams are considering whether similarly designed therapies could be used in other types of cancers, like lung cancers that have spread to the brain or even pancreatic cancer.

If any of these projects are to succeed, they eventually will need industry’s help. The trials need to expand beyond single sites at hospitals, for example, and a commercial partner can offer the kind of large-scale, timely production needed for a treatment to have reach. While Penn has licensed its technology to Gilead Sciences Inc., Mass General currently lacks such a partnership.

These studies underscore a fundamental truth in science: Often, it simply takes time and tinkering to get new technologies to work in very tough diseases. But once they start to work, it should be all hands on deck — that means academics and industry coming together — to try to push the next studies as quickly as possible toward better options for cancer patients who so desperately need them.