Good start on GDP growth but brace for multiple headwinds

The outlook for the economy is looking brighter as the latest data for Q1FY2024 (April to June) shows buoyant GDP growth of 7.8 per cent. This has been followed by equally upbeat numbers for infrastructure in July. These reveal that growth in these eight sectors, accounting for 40 per cent of India’s manufacturing capacity, has risen by eight per cent over last year. The indicators are increasingly suggesting that in case current trends continue, the economy may well reach the target of 6.5 per cent by the end of 2023.

Yet one cannot discount multiple headwinds that can upset the apple cart. The first is the monsoon, though Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran recently commented that India has moved a long way from dependency on this annual weather phenomenon. Even so, the deficiency of rains in August needs to be watched as it could impact the recent spurt in prices of food, especially vegetables. Besides, the monsoon remains a factor in pushing demand growth. On the plus side, the meteorological department has projected normal rainfall for September.

Another factor that could stymie higher growth is the external environment, though so far India has been surprisingly resilient in dealing with global upheavals like the fallout of the Ukraine war. One of the biggest headaches for this country last year was the spurt in crude oil prices. This has now abated to around $86-88 per barrel for the benchmark Brent Crude. But with continuing cuts in oil output by energy cartel OPEC-plus and rising demand, expectations are that prices will soar in 2024. The Barclays Bank has projected oil at $97 per barrel, while Goldman Sachs thinks it will touch $93 over the next 12 months.

The prospect of oil prices hardening in the near term is not a comfortable thought for a government facing general elections in 2024. It has just announced a cut of Rs 200 for cooking gas cylinders of 14.2 kilograms, as a measure of relief to consumers, clearly with an eye on the polls. The public sector oil marketing companies have already had to bear the burden of keeping petrol and diesel prices frozen over the past year to keep inflation in check. This time around petroleum minister Hardeep Puri has assured that OMCs’ losses owing to the trimming of LPG prices will be borne by the government exchequer. This has been estimated at Rs 7,500 crore by the OMCs. But any plans to cut fuel prices further as part of per-election goodies seem to be a difficult proposition in case forecasts of spiralling global oil prices become a reality. Even buying cheaper crude from Russia may not soften the blow as discounts on supplies from that country have reduced considerably.

Trade is yet another area where sluggishness of the world economy could have an adverse impact. Merchandise exports have been steadily contracting for the past six months though the trade deficit remains in check due to lower imports. Electronics exports, however, continue to buck the trend owing to a focus on smartphone output by big players such as Apple and Samsung. This clearly shows it is not enough to simply argue that the whole world is facing a decline in trade and India is less affected than many others. There are sectors where demand remains consistent, and it is here that Indian exporters can make a mark. Policymakers need to help by bringing India into the ambit of large regional trade groupings that can provide the necessary incentives.

India has already opted out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) owing to the potential for cheap Chinese imports flooding the country. There is no such fear for other trade groupings which carefully exclude China like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans- Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the trade pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). India needs to shed its qualms over the inclusion of labour and environmental issues in trade and become part of these beneficial broader entities.

The current fiscal has, thus, got off to a good start with the April-June quarter recording the highest growth in a year largely due to buoyancy in the services sector. At the same time, there are several areas that could pose challenges in the rest of the year. These include inflationary pressures due to food as well as potentially higher fuel prices. Merchandise trade also continues to be an area of weakness. Geopolitical events will equally play a role as the continuing Ukraine conflict creates fears over global food availability.

It may be a positive beginning, but policymakers need to tread carefully in the coming months to ensure the economy remains on an even keel for the rest of the year.

(Sushma Ramachandran is a senior journalist.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH