Goodness for the sake of goodness

<p class="bodytext">I must confess that this piece is inspired by a short social media forward, which one normally ignores but which caught my eye for its simple but profound message.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A man was tasked with painting a boat. The painter proceeded to paint the boat green as desired by the owner. The painter was meticulous and unhurried. While painting the hull, he noticed a hole. He paused; he had not been asked nor been paid to do anything other than paint. But knowing that the hole in the hull would be fatal for whoever went into the river, he fixed it. He made no mention of the hole, got paid by the owner for painting the boat and left. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Two days later there was a knock at his shed. He opened the door to find the owner of the boat standing in front of him. The owner hugged him and gave him a wad of notes. He said, ‘Sir, you have already paid me.’</p>.Beyond bonuses and viral videos: The invisible acts of gratitude that matter.<p class="bodytext">The owner of the boat replied, ‘This is not for the painting but for having fixed the hole.’ </p>.<p class="bodytext">The painter replied, ‘Oh, that was just a small work.’ </p>.<p class="bodytext">The owner of the boat shook his head and said, ‘I forgot to fix the hole or tell you about it. The next day my children took the boat for a fishing trip without informing me. I realised that they could be in danger of drowning. I was desperate but could not reach them. They returned late in the evening, and I was relieved to see them safe. I checked the boat and saw the hole had been repaired. I realised it was done by you; you did not have to do it. And you did not even mention it or take any extra money for it. I am grateful.’ </p>.<p class="bodytext">The painter was embarrassed .The owner of the boat said, ‘Your work saved my children-and not all the money I give you will be enough for that act of yours. Thank you.’</p>.<p class="bodytext">We live in a world where ‘leaks’ happen ever so often in a person’s life; people go through crises, become vulnerable, and need emotional support. So, even as we try to fix the ‘leaks’ in our own lives, we should try to fix the ‘leaks’ we encounter daily in the lives of others. Lend a shoulder, be kind, and do a good deed; goodness for the sake of goodness is always rewarded. Somebody will enter our lives to fix the ‘leaks’ in our lives too, even without us knowing it. And this then will indeed be a wonderful world – a world full of care and giving. </p>