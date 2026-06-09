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Goodness for the sake of goodness

Goodness for the sake of goodness

Somebody will enter our lives to fix the ‘leaks’ in our lives too, even without us knowing it.
Najib Shah
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 23:00 IST
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