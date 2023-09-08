Goodness is its own reward

‘The good end happily, and the bad unhappily. That is what fiction means.’ Thus declares Miss Prism, a character in Oscar Wilde’s entertaining comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest. Her categorical comment, like much else in the play, is not to be taken seriously. After all, there are several works of literature (masterpieces among them) that do not conclude so conveniently. In Shakespeare’s Othello, loving and loyal Desdemona is killed by her husband. At the climax of George Eliot’s The Mill on the Floss, warm-hearted, generous Maggie perishes in an attempt to save her brother. Thomas Hardy’s Tess of the D’Urbervilles makes for painful reading, with an innocent girl meeting a tragic fate.