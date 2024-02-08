Goodwill vs. gain

Given the choice, what would you choose goodwill or gain? To get the goodwill of people one must help others in their time of need or simply be a friend to them when they are forsaken by everyone else. Goodwill often leads to gain. But a business transaction not based on goodwill leads to only monetary gain and nothing beyond. Goodwill is lasting. Money comes and goes.
Goodwill is often a happenstance. It is earned when people support each other. Business is governed by the dynamics of demand and supply. But a business connection that lasts long enough can often make way for goodwill between the parties involved.
Goodwill creates mutual dependence. Business for gain creates material wealth based on the value of goods and services. Goodwill is based on the unwritten covenant that you will be there for those who depend on you and vice versa. Business is based on a contract. To get business you pitch and showcase your capabilities. To earn goodwill, you offer help to people facing difficulties. Goodwill can often cause gain. But a transaction motivated by pure gain rarely causes goodwill.
So, what would you choose? Goodwill or gain? Why not desire both? Afterall, we have established that the duo are not mutually exclusive. You win a bonus when what is meant to be a pure business transaction makes way for a lasting relationship. You cannot measure goodwill in terms of money.
Goodwill often generates repeat business. When a customer trusts you to deliver the goods in time as per specifications, he gives you more business. In such a case making money should be on the backburner. Preserving goodwill is key; even if it means that you suffer a loss from that transaction. It is ok to break-even in the case of a transaction based on goodwill and not make any profit. It is the relationship that matters, not the money. Since this is simply good karma, you are certain to make your money elsewhere. Don’t fret.
Business ensures daily sustenance. Goodwill is the safety net that catches you when you fall. Business drives you. Goodwill saves you. There are several variables to factor in business. With goodwill there is only one consideration—mutual trust and respect. You can shut down an unprofitable venture and launch another one. But goodwill is fragile, the relationship can end forever if the trust is broken.