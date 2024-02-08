Goodwill vs. gain

Goodwill often generates repeat business. When a customer trusts you to deliver the goods in time as per specifications, he gives you more business. In such a case making money should be on the backburner. Preserving goodwill is key; even if it means that you suffer a loss from that transaction. It is ok to break-even in the case of a transaction based on goodwill and not make any profit. It is the relationship that matters, not the money. Since this is simply good karma, you are certain to make your money elsewhere. Don’t fret.