Google it? No, ChatGPT it!

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s recently launched conversational bot, has created a technological storm. It is built on top of OpenAI’s GPT-3 and can answer questions, reject inappropriate requests, and articulate its limitations. The bot can hence eventually make traditional search engines obsolete. Google’s management reportedly issued a ‘Code Red’, expressing concern about ChatGPT’s impact on the future of search engine technology. The concern is valid as the bot can write seemingly intelligent paragraphs based on user inputs or questions, going beyond simple search.

Using the bot to write research articles would be an excellent use case. The article could be written entirely on past scientific literature, which is already a part of ChatGPT’s training. As an experiment, I ran a query on ChatGPT on the future of technology, to which the response was:

“…One trend that is expected to continue is the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. These technologies are already being used in a variety of industries and are expected to become even more prevalent in the future. They could be used to improve decision-making, automate processes, and analyse large amounts of data.

Another trend is the continued integration of technology into everyday life. This includes the development of the internet of things (IoT), which involves the connection of everyday objects to the internet, allowing them to communicate and exchange data. This could lead to the creation of smart homes and cities, where devices and infrastructure are connected and can work together to improve efficiency and convenience…”

ChatGPT continues with two more paragraphs talking about AR/VR and about renewable energy in its AI-generated write-up. This output on technology trends is impressive as it is cogent, valid, and not plagiarised. It is not, however, as can be expected, publish-worthy research but generic text on the topic. ChatGPT also provides caveats on its own limitations. As an example, the bot explains that as it is trained with data through 2021, it cannot comment on technology highlights from 2022.

As I am travelling to Varanasi shortly, I tested ChatGPT’s planning capability by asking it to develop an itinerary for two days and three nights. It did a commendable job, and the family did not know that it was a bot-generated plan:

Day 1:

l→Arrive in Varanasi and check into your accommodation.

l→Explore the city and visit some of the famous ghats, such as Dasaswamedh Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat.

l→In the evening, attend the aarti ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Day 2:

l→Take a boat ride on the Ganges to see the ghats and temples from the river.

l→Visit the Sarnath Museum, which houses artifacts from the Buddhist period.

l→In the evening, visit the Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum to see a collection of art, sculptures, and artifacts.

Day 3:

l→Visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the most important temples in Varanasi.

l→Take a walk through the narrow lanes of the old city to see the local markets and shop for souvenirs.

l→In the evening, attend the aarti ceremony at the Manikarnika Ghat.

Day 4:

l→Depart from Varanasi.

This itinerary can be modified based on your personal interests and the length of your trip. Varanasi is a city with a rich cultural and spiritual history, and there are many temples, ghats, and museums to visit. It is recommended to also allow some time to relax and explore the city at your own pace.

ChatGPT can also write poems. It did well in generating a poem about Varanasi:

Varanasi, city of ancient lore

Where the Ganges flows, holy and pure

Temples and ghats, a spiritual core

A place of pilgrimage, forever more

In the winding lanes,

the scent of incense

The sound of temple bells,

a divine presence

Sages and scholars, seeking

enlightenment

Seeking salvation, in the city’s vibrant

The evening aarti, a sight to behold

Flickering flames, stories yet untold

Prayers and offerings, a sacred ritual

A moment of peace, in the city’s bustle

Varanasi, a city of tradition and faith

A place of wonder, an eternal embrace

For those who seek, a journey of the soul

To the city of enlightenment,

a sacred goal

ChatGPT is certainly able to demonstrate the power of conversational AI based on historic data for searching, planning, and writing. The bot can also provide a starting point for several other applications, including script writing, diet planning, exercise regimen, and code writing.

Emotions might be last remaining bastion of human writing and conversations.