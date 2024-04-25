Google’s Sundar Pichai has no time for an employee rebellion

What seems certain, though, is that Google is not remotely considering heeding to the protesters’ demands, unlike in 2018 when it decided to back away from Project Maven, a Pentagon contract involving the use of AI. That episode provoked a fresh debate on what role American tech companies should play, or perhaps be obliged to play, in bolstering the tech capabilities of the US and its allies. Google erred on keeping its employees happy and the “don’t be evil” culture intact.

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon took a different approach: “This is a great country and it does need to be defended,” he said at the time as the company was jostling with Microsoft for a lucrative Pentagon cloud contract. Employees not on board with that could work somewhere else. Google is now directing its employees to consider the same.

Defense money is flowing to technology companies. “America’s military-industrial complex has been rapidly expanding from the Capital Beltway to Silicon Valley,” concluded a recent report from the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University. From 2018 to 2022, Alphabet received $4.3 billion from US defense spending compared with $13.5 billion for Microsoft and $10.2 billion for Amazon. As the defense sector, like every other industry, works to integrate cutting-edge AI, venture capital is pouring into defense tech startups: $100 billion between 2021 and 2023, according to Pitchbook, more than the amount in the previous seven years combined.

There’s opportunity on the table. Google wants it and fears missing out. There is no time for employees to spend work time talking about “disruptive issues” or “debate politics,” Pichai has decreed. Looking at Google’s predicament, he’s probably right.