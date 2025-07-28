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Goosebumps and governance

Goosebumps and governance

The crowd cheered. Out of habit. Vandu wondered what he got. Nothing, except assurances. Anna appeared again in a larger-than-life image, saying, “Style, Blast, Pakka Mass.”
P John J Kennedy
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:34 IST
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