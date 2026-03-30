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Governments stepping in to create social media safety nets

Governments stepping in to create social media safety nets

Organised attempts to wean children from social media have been gaining ground.
D Manjunath
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 19:53 IST
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 19:53 IST
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