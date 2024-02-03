Governor Vs Government | Constitutional quandary in Kerala

In Kerala, a constitutional predicament is brewing, tearing at the delicate fabric of federalism. At the heart of this conflict is Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government. What initially seemed like a clash of personalities has now escalated into a full-blown crisis, replete with security concerns, political manoeuvring, and a historic departure from constitutional norms.

The recent decision of the Union home ministry to provide Khan with Z-plus security cover, replacing the state police with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in response to continuous statewide black flag protests by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), is a disconcerting development. The ruling CPI(M)’s attempt to frame Khan’s actions as orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, evidenced by slogans like ‘Sanghi Chancellor Go Back’, deepens existing political fault lines and challenges the State’s balance of power.

The conflict reached a critical juncture when Khan, stepping out of his convoy, confronted SFI protesters on two occasions. On January 27, Khan stopped his convoy and walked up to the protesters, who were subsequently removed by the police. Following this, Khan sat on a chair at a nearby shop alongside State Highway I until an FIR was lodged against the protestors. Khan said that there was a conspiracy to compromise his safety, where the police was supporting the protesters and this was done to divert attention from the state government's failures and allegations against the Chief Minister himself. These allegations and counter-allegations have created an atmosphere of mistrust, damaging the collaborative spirit necessary for effective governance.