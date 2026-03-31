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Graduates in the queue: India’s seven wasted years

Graduates in the queue: India’s seven wasted years

We cannot afford to let our demographic dividend rot in a coaching class or waiting room.
Ajit Ranade
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:23 IST
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:23 IST
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