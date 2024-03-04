Grain with an eye on political gain?

Several states in India were struggling with the exorbitant rise in rice prices when Bharat Rice was launched. The recent persistent increase in food grain prices, particularly rice, has adversely affected middle-class individuals who are not covered by the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS). For instance, according to data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, Mysuru recorded the highest rice price at Rs 61.0 a kg (reference period: February 7–18), while Surat had the lowest rice price at Rs 33 a kg (February 3–16). With the introduction of ‘Bharat Rice’, people from many states can thus save a significant amount of money from their monthly budget. According to the study conducted, households in Mysuru can save Rs 160 for a 5kg packet and Rs 320 for a 10 kg packet of Bharat rice. As claimed by the government, with the implementation of this scheme, people living below the poverty line in India can save Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 monthly on their food expenses.