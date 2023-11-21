Grandmother and a teacher

Even to this day, if someone talks to her or enquires to know something connected to her subject, she flares up with a radiant glow on her face, forgetting all her ailments. She explains to the enquirer with immense interest and enthusiasm. Some years ago, while initiating our immigration to Canada, I consulted her about the country. She was comparatively better, then. Sitting on a chair cushioned for her comfort, she started elucidating. To start with, she said it’s situated in North America and in the food belt of the country; the crops grown, chalk cliffs, minerals, water sources, oil contents, and the whole topography. She sketched the whole country in slots using her weak, thin, and wrinkled hands, according to its geographical spread. Enlightened by her mesmerising explanation, I got up with a picture of Canada and familiarised myself with what is required to be known in general. I was astonished by her memory and knowledge. And she is my mother-in-law.