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Grey zones in classroom conflicts

Grey zones in classroom conflicts

To reclaim the classrooms of higher education institutions (HEIs), we must not only address the issue of misconduct but also recover the conditions of education: deliberation, moderation and rational judgment.
Aruna Parandhama
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:23 IST
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:23 IST
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