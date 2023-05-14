Grow up, America. Gun violence is mindlessness, not freedom

The recent shooting in Texas, which claimed the lives of nine innocent people, has once again brought to the forefront the debate on freedom and guns. As someone with family in the US and a wife who is currently visiting Dallas, the tragedy hit close to home. A young Indian engineer was among the victims of this senseless act of violence.

The incident raises important questions about the definition of freedom. Is the right to bear arms more important than the right to be able to walk safely in public areas? With over 200 mass shootings already reported this year in the US, it’s fair to question whether the country is among the world’s most unsafe places to live or visit.

The Second Amendment of the US Constitution, which enshrines the right to bear arms, was ratified in 1791, at a time when the country was still young and vulnerable to foreign invasions. When the American Revolution broke out, the colonists formed militias to fight against the British army. These militias were made up of ordinary citizens who brought their own weapons to the fight. After the war, the framers of the Constitution recognised the importance of militias and the right to bear arms, and they included the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights to protect these rights. However, with the passage of time and the development of modern law enforcement agencies, the need for an armed citizenry has diminished. In fact, many argue that the easy availability of guns has only led to mindless violence and bloodshed.

It’s time for the US to re-examine and update the Second Amendment to reflect society’s current realities. Some common-sense reforms are urgently needed to prevent more innocent lives from being lost. The debate over guns has become highly polarised, with both sides digging in their heels and refusing to budge. However, this is a false dichotomy. There is no need to balance the right and the wrong based on ridiculous arguments. The root causes of gun violence are often linked to poverty, inequality, and mental illness. This is what I mean by ridiculous arguments. These aspects are true of every country in the world. However, gun violence is not common across the globe. These deaths are wrong. Anything that led to these deaths is wrong. Period.

Other countries, including India, have already implemented strict gun control measures, and the US must learn from their examples. In Australia, for example, strict gun control laws were introduced in the aftermath of the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, which claimed the lives of 35 people. Since then, there have been no mass shootings in the country.

While the focus of this article has been on the need to update the Second Amendment and implement stricter gun control measures in the US, it is important to note that outdated laws are a global issue. Even in younger democracies like India, many laws are rooted in antiquated moral, military, and equality mores inherited from past rulers that must be re-examined and tested.

India’s Constitution was drafted over 70 years ago, at a time when the country was still recovering from British colonial rule. While the Constitution is progressive in many ways, it still contains several outdated elements that must be revisited. For example, the recent repeal of Section 377, a vestige of the British colonial penal code, which criminalised homosexuality, was a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in India. However, there are still many other areas where the law needs to be updated to reflect changing societal norms and values.

Freedom is not just the absence of government interference or the right to bear arms. It is the ability to live a life free from poverty, oppression, and discrimination. Let us redefine freedom in a way that is inclusive and reflective of the needs of everyone in society, particularly those who are most vulnerable.