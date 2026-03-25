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Growth and governance face the ethics test

Growth and governance face the ethics test

The HDFC resignation underscores why accountable leadership must confront hard truths to sustain trust.
Jagdish Rattanani
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 20:38 IST
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 20:38 IST
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