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Growth by design: India’s rise hinges on its industrial policy

Growth by design: India’s rise hinges on its industrial policy

As supply chains turn into weapons, depending on others for critical technologies leaves countries dangerously exposed.
TCA Ranganathan
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:36 IST
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:36 IST
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