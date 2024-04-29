GST investigation guidelines

There are some other instructions that are well-intentioned, but complex wording dilutes the intention. For instance, “before summoning any information or documents from a regular taxpayer, the relevancy and propriety of what is being sought must be recorded on an e-file, ensuring that it is holistic and the result of preparation, and also so as not to have repeated issuance of summons or seeking piecemeal information." At the same time, there are some instructions that are crystal-clear. “An investigation initiated must reach the earliest conclusion, which is not more than one year. It is not necessary to keep investigations pending until a limitation in the law approaches. Show cause notice should not be delayed after the conclusion of the investigation. The closure report consequent to the appropriate payment of government dues by the person concerned should also not be delayed and should have a brief self-explanatory narration of the issue and the period involved. Expeditious actions without delay at these stages are part of preventive vigilance, ensuring that no room remains for malpractice. The summons in the conduct of the investigation must not convey requests outside the scope defined for a summons. In the case of GST, the scope of summons is in the wording of Section 70 of the CGST Act, 2017. Addressing letter/summons with context or content akin to a fishing inquiry is not acceptable.”