GST revenues soar amid unclear laws

The GST law in its present shape and form is very different from the one taxpayers saw in July 2017. There are a number of restrictions on input tax credit; registrations can be cancelled if returns are not filed and taxes paid; assessments are becoming aggressive and notices are being issued with gay abandon. The only common factor between the present day and July 2017 is that the GST tribunals are still not up and running. There are some sectors where the law is still not clear. Online gaming companies were at the receiving end once the GST was imposed on the full value of the bet. Custodial services provided by banks to non-resident entities are emerging as a topic capable of being challenged all the way to the Supreme Court. The banks are of the opinion that it is an export of service and is hence exempt, but the department feels that this is not an export of service. The Maharashtra GST department has been busy sending out notices to every major banker demanding tax on custodial services provided to non-resident clients. The amount of tax involved is stated to be significant.