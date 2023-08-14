GST: The exasperating business of getting input tax credit

When GST was introduced in 2017, there was a promise of a seamless input tax credit across the entire supply chain. Unfortunately, the law was introduced when it was still a work-in-progress. This gave rise to a situation where there was no system of checks and balances to avail input tax credit (taxpayers could literally put any amount in their GSTR 3B and claim the credit). The menace of fake invoices commenced since taxpayers wanted to maximise savings on their cash flows since they were well aware that this was too good to last.