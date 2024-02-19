Guarantees to preserve health of democracy

Political parties and their leaders are meant to lead the people and our nation. They are the very foundation of any democratic society. Therefore, they have a great responsibility towards society. Unfortunately, most of them are neither having any leadership qualities nor do they conduct themselves with dignity. Many elected legislators can be seen indulging in unparliamentary discourse in legislatures and even disrupting the proceedings. The protection given to them for free speech in legislatures is for criticising the policies of the government and not for indulging in hate speech.