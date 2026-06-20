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Guardrails for the digital marketplace

From groceries to investments, the digital marketplace has become part of our daily rhythm, placing India among the world’s top five digital economies.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 19:20 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 19:20 IST
India NewsEconomyOpinionPrism

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