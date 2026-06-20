Guardrails for the digital marketplace

<p>India’s digital economy is growing faster than the European Union and the United States. It has already crossed $100 billion and is projected to touch $300 billion by 2030. More than 350 million Indians shop online, and digital payments – led by UPI – account for nearly three-quarters of e-commerce transactions. From groceries to investments, the digital marketplace has become part of our daily rhythm, placing India among the world’s top five digital economies. However, we lack comparable regulatory standards.</p>.<p>In finance, regulators have been as proactive as their peers in Europe or the US. The Reserve Bank of India has deployed AI-driven fraud detection systems and strengthened cyber-resilience. India has banned all forms of online money gaming. SEBI has begun cracking down on misleading promotions by financial influencers. But the digital marketplace of the real sector – healthcare, transport, and retail – is not similarly well policed. Draft e-commerce guidelines issued in 2025 to tighten seller verification and curb manipulative practices remain unenacted, apparently due to strong pushback. Yet India’s consumer story is robust, and new entrants will continue to arrive. We should not allow pressure from vested interests to dilute oversight, for consumer safety cannot be sacrificed at the altar of profiteering.</p>.<p>Healthcare shows this gap most starkly. Structural weaknesses – large numbers of unregistered firms, registered firms outside approved industrial zones, and stagnant numbers of inspectors relative to GDP growth – make oversight difficult. The chilling example of child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups forced the government to ban over-the-counter sales of all cough syrups. At the same time, e-pharmacies are sprouting across India. Pure-play apps launched by unknown promoters, operating only digitally and popularising themselves through celebrity endorsements, have also begun appearing. Laws to hold endorsers and promoters accountable remain weak. If digital apps are serious about selling medicines, they should be required to maintain visibly adequate quality-checking teams, apart from well-staffed local offices in every city they serve.</p>.India's creator economy: The making of a digital creator.<p>The accountability gap extends beyond medicines. Ride-hailing apps such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido show the same problem. When a passenger faces overcharging, unsafe driving, or harassment, there is no local office to walk into, no counter to lodge a complaint. Redressal is routed through distant call centres or opaque in-app forms. Traditional taxi stands or auto unions, however imperfect, offered visible points of contact. If digital platforms are to replace them, they too should be required to maintain on-ground complaint avenues.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, lifestyle and e-commerce advertisements flood consumers with flash sales, scarcity cues, and urgency prompts. These techniques are not new, but digital platforms deploy them at scale, learning our habits and weaknesses. The EU bans manipulative design outright, and the US has cracked down on subscription traps. Indian consumers face these tactics with little protection, turning persuasion into surveillance.</p>.<p>Accountability cannot stop at the platform. The faces that front the advertisements – film stars, cricketers, influencers – must also be held to account. If the medicine is substandard or the financial scheme collapses, the consumer has been misled not only by the algorithm but also by the human face that vouched for it.</p>.WTO talks conclude; no consensus on extension of e-commerce duty moratorium.<p>Though India’s Consumer Protection Act, 2019, recognises “misleading endorsements”, enforcement is rare. A sharper rule would make endorsers personally liable. Equally important, digital platforms that carry these advertisements must share responsibility.</p>.<p>There is also a larger dimension. We live in an era of global discord, where countries have weaponised access to the internet and developed technical abilities to disrupt it. Too much dependence on pure-play e-commerce can thus be harmful. Sensible regulations requiring on-ground presence and physical grievance mechanisms are not just about consumer protection; they are also about national resilience. A marketplace rooted in both digital convenience and physical accountability is harder to destabilise.</p>.<p>India does not need a ban but a framework of accountability: clear sponsorship disclosure, limits on behavioural targeting, local grievance offices, independent audits, and penalties strong enough to deter repeat offences.</p>.<p>The EU shows the value of harmonised standards and visible accreditation; the US demonstrates the importance of licensing and active oversight. India can adapt these lessons to its own context, ensuring consumers are protected without stifling innovation. Left unchecked, digital marketing risks eroding the trust it depends on. Regulation is not the enemy of digital commerce; it is its insurance policy. By policing digital platforms today, India can ensure tomorrow’s marketplace is one of trust, transparency, and genuine choice.</p>.<p>With rules, digital commerce can remain what it ought to be: a way to connect products with people, information with need, and commerce with consent.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is the former chairman of the Export Import Bank of India is a banker with a theory of everything.)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>