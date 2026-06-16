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Guiding the mind to shape a better life

Guiding the mind to shape a better life

The mind is like a garden. Whatever we plant and nurture will eventually grow.
Radhika D Shyam
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 19:59 IST
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