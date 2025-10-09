Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Gujarat’s growth paradox | Economic success, educational laggard

Gujarat’s growth paradox | Economic success, educational laggard

Gujarat’s poor learning outcomes expose the risks of prioritising infrastructure over human capital
Atman Shah
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 07:20 IST
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 07:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
GujaratIndiaOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us