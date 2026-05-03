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Gut feelings and the body’s truths

Gut feelings and the body’s truths

We have only as much control over our sleep and who we come to love as we do over our dreams and bowel movements.
Sumana Roy
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:52 IST
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:52 IST
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