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Homeopinion
Hajj and the courage to think

Hajj and the courage to think

Questioning inherited assumptions—whether social, political, or personal—often comes at a steep social cost.
Mohammed Talha Siddi Bapa
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 19:40 IST
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