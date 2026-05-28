Hajj and the courage to think

<p>As millions of Muslims gather in Makkah this season—circling the Ka‘bah and retracing the footsteps of Hajar between Safa and Marwa—the ancient story of Prophet Ibrahim comes alive again. Every major ritual of the Hajj pilgrimage bears his imprint, from sacrifice to submission, from faith to endurance. Yet beyond ritual remembrance lies another powerful legacy of Ibrahim: the courage to think independently. </p>.<p>Prophet Ibrahim—Abraham in Jewish and Christian traditions—occupies a rare place in human history. Revered by the world’s three major monotheistic faiths, he is remembered not only as a patriarch of faith, but as a seeker of truth who challenged conformity with moral courage. Nearly 4,000 years ago, Ibrahim lived in a society shaped by inherited customs and unquestioned beliefs. Ibrahim asked a dangerous question: Why?</p>.Embracing the eccentric.<p>Why follow inherited practices without reflection? His questioning unsettled his society. But his search was not driven by rebellion for its own sake; it emerged from a sincere, rigorous pursuit of truth. In many ways, his journey feels remarkably modern.</p>.<p>Questioning inherited assumptions—whether social, political, or personal—often comes at a steep social cost. Ibrahim’s life reminds us that thinking deeply is not an act of defiance; it is a moral responsibility.</p>.<p>Ibrahim observes the stars, the moon, and the sun, briefly considering each as a divine power before rejecting them as they set. While often read spiritually, this narrative also reflects a timeless process of inquiry: observation, reflection, testing, and conclusion. Ibrahim did not inherit conviction blindly; he arrived at it consciously.</p>.<p>His courage was tested not only in quiet contemplation, but in confronting absolute power. When challenging the tyrannical ruler of his time—often identified as Nimrod—Ibrahim responded not with matching hostility, but with calm reason. Faced with arrogance, he stood firm on logic. Equally striking was how Ibrahim handled disagreement at home.</p>.<p>Even while profoundly diverging from his father’s beliefs, he addressed him with deep dignity and affection. This lesson is vital: it is entirely possible to challenge ideas without dehumanising people.</p>.<p>As pilgrims complete the Hajj this year, we must reflect on what exactly are we remembering? Certainly, sacrifice and obedience. But we <br>must also remember the courage to think honestly, question fearlessly, and stand for truth even when standing alone. Never be afraid to follow where truth leads.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>