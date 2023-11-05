Hard work pays, but not everyone, NRN

NRN spoke about the corporate sector, and areas like innovation, technology and manufacturing, and what India needs to do to grow exponentially in the future. Sure, one gave him an ear since he is NRN, and has done what he has through great effort, will power, smarts and the opportunities that people of his background got. But the truth is, people work hard, are very smart, and still can’t achieve a fraction of what the likes of NRN have. There is a thing called kismet, and of course, there are the less articulated advantages that paragons such as NRN accrued due to their social location. Not everyone gets those. The question is, how sure are we that the 70-hour work week will 100% ensure enormous economic and individual growth? Also, the worldview NRN appears to come from says, “If I could do it, so can you.” But that is only partially true. What about real externalities outside of one’s individual control?