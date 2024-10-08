Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: BJP outmanoeuvres Congress strategy of banking on politics of dominant caste

The Congress is yet to find an antidote for this phenomenon. The party’s Haryana unit, which represented a broad coalition of local satraps dominant in the various areas of the state, became virtually a one-man party in this election, and, in turn, a one-caste party.

Amidst the successful narrative weaved by the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections, about ‘BJP changing the Constitution’, some of the Dalit vote shifted towards the party. However, for two reasons the perception during the Assembly elections was different. First, the over-dependence on one leader — Bhupinder Singh Hooda, thereby the slogans such as ‘Jat, Kisan, Jawan and Pahelwan’ in his rallies, created an unease in the Dalit and other caste voters.

Second, the narrative of changing the Constitution was no longer relevant to a state campaign. The Congress struggled to transcend its dependence on a single leader and failed to adapt to Haryana’s evolving caste dynamics. To the credit of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the party tried hard to reach out to the Scheduled Caste (SC) voters, by inducting Ashok Tanwar, but the campaign had already ended by then. It is no surprise that out of the 17 SC reserved seats, the Congress is leading only in eight seats, and out of the 30 Dalit-dominated seats, it is leading in just three seats.

Haryana has long been characterised by a fragmented political landscape, with Independents and regional party candidates emerging as significant contenders in certain areas. The BJP outmanoeuvred the Congress by fielding, and in many cases reportedly funding independents even in Jat-dominated areas. A total of 445 independents were in the fray — that’s an average of five independent candidates per seat. Thirty-six Congress rebels stood as Independents and 33 rebels from the BJP also stood for elections. The Haryana unit of Congress had expelled 13 such party leaders for ‘anti-party activities’ over their decision to contest as Independent candidates. The influence of Independent candidates in this election is evident in the significant increase in votes polled, nearly doubling from around 6% in 2019 to 11% in 2024.

By strategically fielding Jat candidates, the BJP was able to tap into the Jat vote bank and foster a degree of counter-polarisation. In the Rai Assembly seat of Sonepat (a Lok Sabha constituency won by the Congress), an Independent candidate drew 12,000 votes away from Congress candidate Jai Bhagwan Antil, paving the way for a win by BJP’s Jat candidate, Krishna Gahlawat. Similarly, in the Safidon constituency of Jind, an Independent candidate garnered over 20,000 votes — far exceeding the margin of 4,000 votes between the BJP and the Congress — resulting in the defeat of sitting Congress MLA Subhash Gangoli.

The BJP’s blend of strategic candidate selection and nuanced social engineering allowed it to effectively counteract anti-incumbency and outmanoeuvre the Congress. As Haryana moves forward, the elections serve as a reminder that political fortunes in the state are shaped by a delicate balance of caste, local alliances, and strategic manoeuvring, where no outcome is ever a foregone conclusion.

(Rachit Seth is founder of Policy Briefcase, and Aakash Mehrotra is a development consultant)