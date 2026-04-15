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Has India lost a geopolitical edge to Pakistan?

Has India lost a geopolitical edge to Pakistan?

Could India have, at the very least, demonstrated diplomatic intent as a potential mediator in the high-stakes peace negotiations?
Saksham Raj
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 22:37 IST
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