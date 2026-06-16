Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Has the government given up on foreign investment?

Has the government given up on foreign investment?

Encouraging foreign investment is prudent, providing stability to forex reserves and long-term growth.
Subhash Chandra Garg
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 08:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Business NewsRBIOpinionFDIforeign exchangeFPIsPremium

Follow us on :

Follow Us