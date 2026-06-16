Has the government given up on foreign investment?

<p>In a slew of announcements on June 5 by the Government of India and the RBI to rebuild foreign exchange reserves, foreign investment measures, both direct and portfolio, were conspicuously missing.</p><p>The only equity measure — permitting Persons Resident Outside India (PROI) to invest in listed companies on the lines of non-resident Indians (NRIs) and increasing the investment limit from 10 per cent to 24 per cent — is quite insipid to make any difference.</p><p>Equity markets face heavy FPI exits, while debt markets benefit from various stabilising measures by the government. Why is the government neglecting foreign investment? Can India manage its forex reserves well without attending to foreign investment?</p><p><strong>Take measures on both sides</strong></p><p>The RBI’s International Investment Position (May 2026) shows that India’s total foreign liabilities (as on December 31, 2025) were $1,458.51 billion. As India held external assets of $1,198.02 billion (including forex reserves of $687.43 billion), the external liabilities exceeded assets by $260.49 billion.</p><p>External liability inflows add to forex reserves, while outflows deplete them. Of these liabilities, debt stood at $769.40 billion, FDI at $559 billion, and portfolio investments at $130.11 billion. Yet foreign investment liabilities are substantially understated. The NSDL data shows that the market value of FPIs' equity holdings was $797 billion, while the true value of India’s FDI stock may be closer to $1,500 billion.</p><p>To keep forex reserves healthy, it is necessary that the government takes measures on both sides of the foreign investment spectrum — prevent its outflows, and bring more inflows.</p><p><strong>A damp squib</strong></p><p>Foreign PROIs have been permitted to invest in listed Indian companies under the Portfolio Investment Scheme, alongside NRIs and OCIs, subject to a 5-10 per cent investment limit per company. The overall NRI investment limit of 10 per cent has been raised to 24 per cent. This Budget measure has now been notified.</p><p>The share of NRIs and OCIs in portfolio investment is negligible. They manage to somehow navigate India’s cumbersome stock trading processes — bank accounts, KYC, and other compliances. For foreign PROIs, however, such navigation will be nearly impossible. So far, interested foreign PROIs have invested through FPIs.</p><p>This measure is likely to be a damp squib.</p><p><strong>Arresting FPI outflows</strong></p><p>FPIs withdrew $16.5 billion in 2025-2026. Since 2021-2022, in five years, FPIs' outflows aggregated $2.5 billion (despite positive flows in two years). They have been relentless in selling and have sold equities worth Rs 1,367 billion ($14.2 billion at Rs 96 to a dollar) this year until June 7.</p><p>Many investors have demanded the removal of capital gains tax for both domestic investors and for FPIs. This is a bad idea, and yet the government has implemented it for FPIs’ investment in the debt market. </p><p>If the government is not quick to act, this year’s FPI outflows could touch $50-60 billion.</p><p><strong>Why are FPIs fleeing?</strong></p><p>Three conditions are essential to attract FPI inflows. First, the rupee must appreciate, or at least not depreciate heavily. Second, corporate profitability must remain high. Third, the economy must signal strong expectations of higher future returns from new investments.</p><p>Currently, none of these conditions is being met. The rupee has fallen more than 12 per cent in the past year. Corporate profitability is in single digits. India is seeing little to no investments in AI, semiconductor chips, EVs, or energy transition — the drivers of future growth and profits.</p><p>By remaining idle, the government appears unwilling, or unable, to rise to the task.</p> .Did RBI sell gold worth $12 billion to save foreign reserves? PIB fact-checks.<p><strong>Near-zero net FDI</strong></p><p>India received net FDI (fresh inflows minus repatriation minus net outward FDI) of $0.96 billion in 2024-2025 and $7.65 billion in 2025-2026. India received $162.54 billion in net FDI during Modi 2.0 (2019-2024). An average net FDI of $4.31 billion in the two years of Modi 3.0, against $32.51 billion per year in Modi 2.0, captures the horrible story of the current FDI inflows well.</p><p><strong>What explains this?</strong></p><p>The government has repeatedly shied away from one measure which can transform the FDI scenario — transforming business relationship with China from that of an importer of merchandise and machines to an investment destination for ‘Make In India’.</p><p>The government adopted a flawed and dysfunctional bilateral investment treaty (BIT) template in 2015. In the last 11 years, the foreign investment climate has been significantly vitiated by the absence of a businesslike BIT.</p><p>India also earned international opprobrium for blocking the adoption of the WTO’s Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement. </p><p>The government did little to make amends for any of these roadblocks.</p><p>Instead, it took one measure that will hurt India. It granted a very liberal tax and electricity concession to Google and a few others to invest in electricity-guzzling data centres.</p><p><strong>Will this neglect cost?</strong></p><p>The government’s measures to boost debt inflows — tax exemption on government securities, the RBI bearing half the hedging cost for PSUs and the full cost for FCNR-B deposits — may attract $50-60 billion over the next four months. Yet these inflows must be serviced, alongside higher interest payments.</p><p>By contrast, FDI and FPI flows carry no interest burden and tend to stay longer. Encouraging foreign investment is prudent, providing stability to forex reserves and long-term growth.</p><p>Still, the government has done nothing to spur FDI inflows and reverse FPI outflows. In effect, it has abandoned foreign investment—and that’s bad news for India’s forex reserves, businesses, and people alike.</p> <p><em><strong>Subhash Chandra Garg is former Finance & Economic Affairs Secretary, and author of ‘The Ten Trillion Dream Dented’, ‘Commentary on Budget 2025-2026’, and ‘We Also Make Policy’.</strong></em></p> <p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>