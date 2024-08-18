Hasina’s ouster: America’s plot, China’s gain?

Sheikh Hasina, now India’s guest, has accused the United States of being the ‘foreign hand’ behind her ouster in what’s ostensibly a ‘student revolution’. She has enough reason to believe so, given the US pressure on her over the years, and especially over its alleged plans to acquire Bangladesh’s St Martin’s Island (SMI), and an even more intriguing plan to carve out an East Timor-like ‘Christian’ nation out of parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar. That Mohammad Yunus, seen as being close to America since at least the Clintons, has taken charge in Dhaka in an interim administration, is seen as further proof of US handiwork. But it’s China, ironically, that might gain big in Bangladesh, given the latter’s $6 billion Chinese debt, which provides Beijing enormous leverage over any government in Dhaka.