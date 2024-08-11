Hathras: Time Hindus put some reason into faith

Since the inhuman but human-made catastrophe, much of the national conversation has veered to the customary and dismal law-and-order situation in Hathras and in UP. Hathras is already infamous for the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in 2020, a case in which the police coerced her resisting family and cremated the victim’s body. Even as it was about law-and-order, with the knowledge we have, it’s difficult to unsee the stampede as a socio-religious calamity. Anandiben was speaking to that. Refraining from blaming others, it was rather unlike a former hardline politician to seek internal reflection in Hindu behaviours. But I wish she had protracted her assessment further: What were Hindus getting so wrong that people swamped to a Bhole Baba? And, if Anandiben could pronounce it, what about other more vaunted custodians of Hinduism?