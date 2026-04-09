Have faith and lose your mind to win God

<p class="bodytext">When I choose to answer ‘yes’ to the question of whether there is a god, then the question arises as to how to approach Him and where He is. Verse five from the <span class="italic">Ishopanishad </span>says, He moves about everywhere; He is near, yet far; He is within all of us and yet beyond us.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thus, it is up to each one of us to seek Him out. Many attain a state of bliss by dwelling on the formless, or <span class="italic">nirgun</span>, God, whereas for most a <span class="italic">sagun </span>God, one with form, is needed for focus. Krishna is the most approachable form, and pure devotees find bliss in learning about his <span class="italic">leelas</span>. Krishna says that He is a witness to the devotee’s thoughts and deeds, and He dwells in the heart of the pure devotee who unceasingly offers Him love and respectful obeisances. Krishna has stressed <span class="italic">bhakti-ras</span> by saying that one would understand Him and enter His kingdom only through pure devotional service (Bhagavad Gita 18.55).</p>.Finding God in ordinary moments.<p class="bodytext">According to the 19th-century philosopher Soren Kierkegaard, having faith is like losing one’s mind and winning God. The Bhakti movement in India saw exalted saints do exactly this. They abandoned material pleasures and propagated devotion to a personal god. Vaishnava saint Madhwacharya was foremost in addressing a one-on-one relationship with God, at the same time insisting that God is infinitely superior and a mortal can never equal Him. He penned Sanskrit verses, <span class="italic">Dwadasha Sthotras</span>, in praise of Lord Vishnu in his various avatars, which kindles the devotional fervour in ardent devotees.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Saint Vadirajatheertha followed in his tradition, penning countless hymns in praise of a personal God. The Haridasa tradition continued with Purandaradasa, Kanakadasa, Vijayadasa, Jagannathadasa and many more in the south, and Tulsidas, who extolled Ram, and Meerabai among those in the north.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The <span class="italic">bhakti</span> path is no doubt difficult in this consumerist world wherein the mind is full of worldly clutter. But when the mind is trained to restrict itself to functional operations regarding material matters, then a space is created for thoughts on spiritual matters, whereafter an image of a personal God emerges, towards whom the mind veers and focuses on; this god then becomes your mentor, and you are set on the <span class="italic">bhakti </span>path.</p>