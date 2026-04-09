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Have faith and lose your mind to win God

Have faith and lose your mind to win God

He moves about everywhere; He is near, yet far; He is within all of us and yet beyond us.
Sandhya Vasudev
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 19:30 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 19:30 IST
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