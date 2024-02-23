Healing power of storytelling

The celebrated Russian author Anton Chekhov’s Misery, is a short story about Iona Potapov, a sledge driver, who is ferrying late-night party revellers on a snowy, Siberian night. Iona has just recently lost his son. He feels isolated in his grief and wants to share what happened to him with others. He wants to talk about his son’s suffering, then his release; he wants to describe the funeral but none of the passengers are interested in listening to his stories. Thus Iona rides all night with his misery, finding no outlet. Finally, in the stable, at the end of his long, lonely shift, he tells his story to his little mare as she continues to nibble while listening to him and breathes onto the hands of her owner perceptively. By narrating his story to another living being, even if it is a horse, Iona gets relief; that’s the human compulsion.