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Health for all: A long road to the promised right

Health for all: A long road to the promised right

Given the current standards of health services, the government has a long way to go to fulfil the right to health.
Kathyayini Chamaraj
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 20:23 IST
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 20:23 IST
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