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Healthcare reform can heal India’s economic imbalance

Healthcare reform can heal India’s economic imbalance

Reforming healthcare is not just about curing patients; it is about curing the imbalance in India’s economic trajectory.
TCA Ranganathan
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 19:21 IST
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TCA Ranganathan The former chairman of the Export Import Bank of India is a banker with a theory of everything.

TCA Ranganathan The former chairman of the Export Import Bank of India is a banker with a theory of everything.

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