Hearing the silence

I am no longer the lord and master of an independent house but now occupy a 2 BHK flat in an apartment complex for the first time in my seven decades of existence. Earlier, I sympathised with my friends living in such a cocooned environment, little knowing that one day I too would be cocooned.



Yes. I am now an apartment vasi, and my home is tucked away in a corner of the second floor of a large housing complex. I am now happily cut off from the noise of the road.