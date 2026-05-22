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Heat doesn't sleep in Karnataka

Heat doesn't sleep in Karnataka

The growing frequency of warm nights where temperatures remain unusually high after sunset means that heat is no longer an episodic daytime hazard.
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Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 22:03 IST
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