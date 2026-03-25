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Heat stress: Labour laws and missing safeguards

Heat stress: Labour laws and missing safeguards

Extreme heat is a serious work hazard that calls for a climate-informed policy and enforceable protections.
Pratik Mishra
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 20:15 IST
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 20:15 IST
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