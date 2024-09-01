Heat – the final frontier

A recent article in The Atlantic, titled “America has a hot-steel problem”, describes a fundamental challenge that all cities, across the world – not just in the US – will face. Cities are built of steel -- and steel is a metal. It expands with heat, deforming its shape, and making structures such as railroads and highways more unstable. When rail lines heat up and expand, they are at risk of bulging, which could derail trains. One way to deal with this challenge is to slow down the trains -- when trains move fast, there is more friction, which leads to more heating. But if you slow down all the trains on hot days, what does that do to our train schedules? Another way of addressing this is to create small gaps in the railway lines at regular intervals, leaving space for expansion. Think of how expensive and difficult it would be to do this for the Indian railway network, which is one of the longest in the world, covering over 120,000 kilometres!