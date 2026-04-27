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Heat waves demand urgent action

Urban areas worsen the impact: concrete and asphalt trap heat, raising night-time temperatures.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 20:52 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 20:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaheatwaveOpinionPanorama

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