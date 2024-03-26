Heed Wangchuck’s warning

Already, the proposed Ladakh Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2023 allows for a single-window clearance committee which comprises only of government officials and industry representatives with no member of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council present in it. The central government has given the green signal to construct a new airport in Leh with a capacity for two million tourists, which is three times the population of this region. There is also the issue of rapid construction of new highways, which will mean an exponential increase in road traffic. Worse, the Modi government is pushing for the setting up a mega-solar project spread over 20,000 acres in the ecologically fragile area of Changthang which is home to several nomadic pastoralists.