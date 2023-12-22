Helpers or job’s comforters?

One of the two holding my hand and the other coming closely behind me got down from the pavement along with me and began crossing the road amidst a crowd of vehicles, raising their hands as a gesture to the man on the wheels of an oncoming bus to stop. By then, another bus I could notice was negotiating a turn from behind towards the one we were standing on. The two guys who were with me made a hop, skip, and jump to the opposite platform in next to no time, leaving me in the thick of the traffic. It was nothing but sheer providence that the drivers of both buses, noticing me stand helplessly in the middle of the road with both hands raised, let me cross the road.