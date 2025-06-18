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High-altitude linguistic mysteries

High-altitude linguistic mysteries

Schooling seems to have taken away the sweetness of our mother tongues
Najib Shah
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:34 IST
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