Higher education at a cross roads

Qualified faculty is the backbone of an academic institution. But sadly, the backbone is not in a position to bear the weight of teaching and research. With nearly 60% to 70% of faculty positions vacant, the victims are the students and teaching and research programmes. Due to the sustained contributions of many senior faculty over decades, some departments in some universities have attained the status of advanced research centres, but even they are unable to sustain it as many of the senior faculty have retired. Therefore, the Act should stipulate a definite time line for filling up of vacancies and also minimise the ad-hoc appointments of guest lecturers.

The State universities have been in existence for different lengths of time. The range may be from century-old universities to just-born ones with or without facilities. Each of these has inherited and is confronted with different institutional problems. The Act should suggest that instead of ‘one size fits all policies’, institution-specific and/or issue-specific remedial measures be articulated.