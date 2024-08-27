Higher education grows, so do concerns

The Privatisation Question: Privatisation is often considered necessary for qualitative expansion, especially given that approximately 2.9 per cent of gross domestic product (2023–24) is spent on education—significantly less than the recommended 6 per cent—with even less allocated to research and development in the National Education Policy. However, this expansion may not necessarily bridge the gap in access to quality higher education across different socio-economic groups. The exorbitant fees charged by private institutions create barriers for financially underprivileged students, effectively shutting them out of the system. Even more concerning is the fact that low-quality education often leads to low-paying jobs or unemployment, trapping individuals in a cycle of poverty. Consequently, rather than reducing inequality—one of the primary goals of educational expansion—privatisation

may exacerbate income and social inequality.