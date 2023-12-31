Higher education must employ fresh grads

The parliament invaders were annoyed with the current jobs scene and precarity that subsumes being semi-employed, under-employed, unemployed and/or obtaining work that doesn’t align with their requisite qualifications. When one sets their intransigence in the backdrop of Modi’s constant pronouncements on India’s prowess and growth prospects that are to come about via skills education, digital education, etc., one can empathise with their ire even more. These overtures now look like a fraud perpetrated on young India, of whom at least a set most likely voted for Modi in the last two general elections. Their statement in parliament was: Where is our future; what about my job? On these counts, Modi has messed up India, and is doing worse than his predecessor who looked enervated in his last three years as PM. But now, that time appears as if ‘Singh was King’. An allied question over youth unemployment must reckon with education.