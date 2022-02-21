Hijab row: The solution from Maharashtra's ruling alliance

Soon after the hijab controversy rocked Karnataka, some Mumbai journalists received on WhatsApp excerpts from a local college's prospectus which had a rule forbidding the wearing of hijab, burqa or ghunghat. Expectedly, this became hot news. But it fizzled out when reporters found out that no girl wearing a hijab was stopped from entering the college. The principal explained that 50 per cent of the students were Muslim, and the rule had been introduced to prevent students from being harassed by boys who would wear a burqa to gain admission inside the campus. The college insisted that the face be visible, she said.

While the incident highlighted the dangers of hunting out "causes" without checking the ground reality, one wonders what would have happened if the rule had indeed existed. Would the college have been forced to change it? By whom?

Consider these varying statements made by different members of the Maharashtra government on the hijab row. In an unequivocal statement against "politics and religion entering educational institutions", Aaditya Thackeray said uniforms must be "followed and adjusted to". The 31-year-old is the state's environment minister, but also CM Uddhav Thackeray's son.

Also read: Karnataka English lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

The day after the junior Thackeray's statement, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too stressed the importance of following uniforms in educational institutions. Appealing to religious leaders not to make provocative speeches, he urged political parties not to stage protests on a controversy that had its roots in another state, not to create a communal divide and "burden the police".

The home minister was probably referring to his own party, which had been holding demonstrations against the Karnataka government's hijab ban, their slogans targeting the BJP. In Pune, where Hindutvavadis have flourished for generations, the NCP's demonstration was countered by a Hindu Mahasangh rally with women wearing saffron scarves, who declared that if parents insisted on hijab, they too would send their children to school in saffron.

As if oblivious to the utterances of those in government, the very next day, the Jamiat Ulema, the country's largest and most influential group of Sunni Muslim clergy, held a massive rally of burqa-clad women in the Muslim-dominated powerloom city of Malegaon to observe "Hijab Day". And two days later, state education minister Varsha Gaekwad, who belongs to the Congress, made it clear that as long as the uniform was not being "violated", students could not be stopped from wearing whatever was part of their religious beliefs.

As it is, Maharashtra's police have always followed double standards when it comes to dealing with protests, depending on whether the protesters are Hindu or Muslim. With contradictory voices emanating from their political masters, could they be blamed for dealing with the different groups of demonstrators differently? The NCP rally was, of course, not touched, but then, nor was the Hindu Mahasangh's. A few of the organisers of the Malegaon rally were booked after it was over, including the popular Mufti Ismail, who, apart from being part of the Jamiat, is also an AIMIM MLA.

Indeed, the only group the police dealt with swiftly was the AIMIM, making them take down their "pehle hijab, phir kitaab" (hijab first, then education) hoardings, thwarting their demonstrations and even detaining the voluble Waris Pathan, their national spokesperson and former MLA.

So to come back to the original question: how would a Karnataka-style hijab row be handled in Maharashtra? A clue lies in the solution found to one such dispute that did break out in December in Bhiwandi, a powerloom township outside Mumbai. Two hijab-wearing teachers first went to the police and then, accompanied by politicians, met the education minister, complaining of suddenly having been told to discard the hijab in class. But within days, they were posing for photographs with their principal against whom they had complained. Significantly, the police took credit for removing what all three players described as a "misunderstanding".

It is in such situations that the uniqueness of Maharashtra's ruling coalition can be appreciated. Between them, the parties that make up the MVA government: the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress; and the Samajwadi Party that supports the government from outside, cater to the broadest spectrum of Hindus and Muslims, including the most conservative and the most liberal among both communities.

Solutions then are not hard to arrive at, as long as these are sought through negotiations, without "ideology" coming into play. With the AIMIM and the BJP being the outliers, ideology remains at a safe distance. A lack of ideology isn't always a bad thing for a government.

(The author is a journalist)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

Check out DH's latest videos: