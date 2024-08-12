Hindenburg steps up for Adani round 2, this time with SEBI

One of Hindenburg’s main questions was this: Why did Buch and her spouse use an investment vehicle run by a three-term director of Adani's flagship firm, “a multi-layered offshore fund structure with minuscule assets, traversing known high-risk jurisdictions” like Mauritius and Bermuda, when there exist “thousands of mainstream, reputable onshore Indian mutual fund products, an industry she now is responsible for regulating?” The SEBI chief and her husband gave an answer in a more detailed response Sunday. The fund’s Chief Investment Officer Anil Ahuja, a former senior executive at 3i Group Plc, was Dhaval’s childhood friend, they said. When he stepped down as CIO, the couple redeemed their shares.

Also, from April 2017 to March 2022, while she was already a regulator, Buch had a 100% interest in a Singaporean consulting firm called Agora Partners. She passed the shares to her husband two weeks after her appointment as the SEBI chair, Hindenburg alleged.

Did Agora have publicly traded Indian firms as clients? The SEBI’s terms of service say that the chairman or whole-time member “shall not have any such financial or other interests as are likely to affect prejudicially his functions.” Buch said the consulting units — in Singapore and India — became dormant upon her SEBI appointment. Dhaval got them going again, working “with prominent clients in Indian industry,” after retiring from Unilever Plc in 2019. These changes were all disclosed to SEBI, the couple said in a joint press release.

Politicians on either side of the aisle are unlikely to get into the technical complexities. Modi doesn’t speak about Adani, and his party is likely to deflect the new report as yet more evidence of an anti-India conspiracy in which an envious West is out to tarnish the reputation of a homegrown entrepreneur who’s helping end some of India’s most debilitating shortages of ports, airports, roads and energy.

According to this narrative, the short seller is going after Buch only because she sent a show-cause notice, on June 27, to Hindenburg, its founder Nathan Anderson, as well as New York-based hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon and his Kingdon Capital Management, for allegedly violating the SEBI’s disclosure norms while profiting from the fall in Adani shares last year.

But then, retribution doesn’t appear to be a strong motive. Neither Hindenburg nor Kingdon is a SEBI-regulated entity. There is precious little Buch can do to them by following up on the show-cause notice. Hindenburg has previously said that it expects a ban or fines “to clamp down on the prospect of more criticism of Indian companies.”

The real effect of Hindenburg’s report may be felt elsewhere. In January, the Indian Supreme Court gave a big relief to Adani when it ruled that SEBI’s probe would be the last word — and that no more investigations were needed. The SEBI chief’s alleged proximity to the situation is a new element for the judiciary to consider. If nothing else, the court could ask for a speedy end to the inquiry. In its own press statement Sunday, the SEBI said that it has concluded 23 out of its 24 investigations into the group, and the last one is close to completion. “Where investigations have been completed, enforcement proceedings initiated are ongoing and appropriate actions are being taken,” the regulator added.

The Congress Party, the main opposition, has already renewed its call for a joint probe by lawmakers into the Adani saga. It was easy for the government to refuse this demand when Modi’s ruling party had an iron-clad grip on parliament. This year’s election has eroded that advantage. On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has kept up his attack against the prime minister for favoring large monopolies, asked the government to sack the SEBI chief. He is unlikely to let the fodder from Hindenburg go to waste when parliament reconvenes for its winter session, in late November or early December.